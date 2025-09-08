Brussels Airport begins work on new drop-off zone

Night view of cars arriving at the drop-off zone in Brussels airport, in Zaventem, Monday 24 February 2025. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

Brussels Airport has begun preparatory work for a new drop-off zone in front of the departure hall, it announced in a statement on Monday.

The new drop-off area will be located behind the Sheraton Hotel, providing a more convenient and pleasant connection to the terminal, according to the airport.

Designed to be larger than the current area, it aims to accommodate future passenger growth. Assistance facilities will also be available to provide access for people with reduced mobility.

During the initial phase of construction, a new off-ramp will be built on the A201 motorway, linking the Brussels ring road to the airport. This ramp will direct traffic straight to the future drop-off zone, ensuring smoother circulation.

A bridge will connect the newly-constructed access road directly to the drop-off zone behind the Sheraton Hotel at terminal level.

The new facility is expected to be operational by early October 2026. Until then, the existing drop-off near car park P1 will remain in use, as will public car parks P1, P2, and P3.

This drop-off upgrade is the first phase of the airport’s broader 'Hub 3.0' infrastructure project unveiled last April. Once the new zone is completed, the current drop-off site will make way for an intermodal hub, integrating trains, trams, and buses.

Additionally, the project includes plans for expanding the departure and arrival halls, building a new hotel, and creating a green boulevard with a park. The project as a whole is scheduled for completion by 2032.