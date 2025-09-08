Former Brussels prison reopens as public meeting space

Illustration picture shows the former prison in Vorst-Forest, in Brussels, Thursday 13 April 2023. A new prison has been opened recently, replacing the extremely outdated prison in Vorst - Forest and several other old prisons in the Brussels Capital Region. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

The former Forest prison officially reopened on Monday as a new multipurpose space for public dialogue on the meaning of imprisonment, according to non-profit organisation 9m².

The prison, closed for three years, has been transformed into what 9m² calls a “multiperspective meeting space.” The goal is to provide a platform for citizens and stakeholders to reflect upon and debate the necessity and relevance of imprisonment in society. Discussions will tackle topics such as Belgium’s prison policies and issues like overcrowding.

On Monday, the building’s owner handed over the keys to 9m², marking the start of its new chapter. One of the four prison wings will soon be converted into a museum-like space showcasing the history of Belgian prisons, alongside areas designed for community engagement.

Visitors will also have the chance to participate in an interactive tour of the former prison. The experience offers insights into the daily life of former inmates and includes information on the "Pennsylvania System," a prison model inspired by Edouard Ducpétiaux and rooted in Jeremy Bentham’s panopticon concept. The prison’s structural design revolves around a central tower linked to four star-shaped wings.

Forest is now the second Belgian prison to be repurposed, following the example set by the Tongeren prison, which became a pedagogical museum. However, the Vorst initiative takes a different approach. “Our project targets a wider audience and prioritises dialogue among stakeholders,” said a spokesperson for 9m².

