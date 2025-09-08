SNCB step up ticket fraud chase

Illustration picture shows a ticket machine at Antwerp Central railway station, Tuesday 03 October 2017. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

The Belgian rail company SNCB has intensified checks on the validity of train tickets to combat fraud, a top priority for the organisation.

According to SNCB spokesperson Dimitri Temmerman, 7% of passengers fail to present a valid ticket during inspections, despite the clear requirement to have either a ticket or a subscription to travel by train.

Passengers without a valid ticket can purchase one on board from the train conductor, but this comes with a €9 surcharge as a deterrent. Those refusing to buy a ticket must pay a fine of €90 within 14 days, which can increase to €500 if payment is delayed. If the passenger cannot be identified, the conductor will call in SNCB’s security service.

A multi-day operation is currently underway, with extra checks being carried out on over 400 trains across various routes, as well as on platforms nationwide.

These inspections involve train conductors, mobile control teams, and Securail security agents, with support from the railway and local police. SNCB plans to conduct similar operations later this year, according to Temmerman.

The company expects a 40% increase in passenger checks this year compared to last year. Disputes over ticket validity remain a leading cause of aggression against SNCB staff, and fraud continues to affect the company’s finances.

Related News