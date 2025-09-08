Man fighting and pointing toy gun at Molenbeek workers arrested

Brussels West logo on a police car. © Belga/Christopje Lagasse

A man who attacked a group of workers in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek on Friday has been placed under arrest by the investigating judge, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office announced on Monday.

The suspect allegedly assaulted workers from Renotec, a subcontractor of Vivaqua, with a machete in Menenstraat, reportedly because he was upset about the noise caused by sewer works. While the man struck out with the machete, the workers managed to escape unharmed.

After initially leaving the scene, the man returned shortly afterwards, brandishing what appeared to be a war weapon and threatening the workers. No shots were fired, and later investigations revealed that the weapon was a toy gun, according to acting mayor Amet Gjanaj of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek.

Police cordoned off the area and deployed heavily armed special units to surround a building where the suspect was believed to be hiding. Although the property was raided shortly after midday, the man was not found inside. Authorities apprehended him later that evening.

“The prosecutor’s office confirms that the suspect has been arrested and placed under an arrest warrant,” said spokesperson Maryam Benayad. “He is being investigated for possession of prohibited weapons, carrying freely available weapons without a legitimate reason, as well as for intentional assault and injuries, and issuing threats. The investigation is ongoing, and no further comments will be provided by the prosecutor’s office.”

