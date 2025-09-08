Less extended leaves and more floor sleepers in prisons

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The number of inmates in Belgian prisons reached 13,075 on 8 September, an increase of 49 compared to the previous week, according to union figures.

This rise includes six additional prisoners in Dutch-speaking prisons, 28 in French-speaking ones, and 15 in Brussels. Since 1 August, the total has grown by 84 inmates.

Meanwhile, the number of detainees on extended penitentiary leave dropped by 23, adding further pressure to overcrowded facilities. Currently, 282 people in custody are sleeping on the floor, six more than last week. Without extended leave measures, the prison population would stand at 13,458.

The effect of extended leave varies significantly by region. In Brussels, it reduces prison occupancy by 6.8%, while in Flanders and Wallonia, the reductions are 1.9% and 2.6%, respectively. Individual prisons such as Sint-Gillis see reductions of 13.5%, and Vorst benefits from a 19% decrease. However, no such measures are in place in prisons like Ghent, Mechelen, and Tongeren.

Belgium’s total prison capacity is 11,040 cells, of which 10,433 are usable. With 13,075 inmates, over 2,600 people exceed the country’s infrastructure limits. This overpopulation remains structural, while the reliance on extended leave measures is waning.

Robby De Kaey of the ACOD union warns that Belgium’s prison population of around 13,000 could become the norm by 2027. He noted, “We’ve been hovering around 13,000 inmates for months, now 13,075, with only 11,000 usable cells. We’re not reducing overcrowding; we’re just clearing a backlog of sentences.”

He also highlighted challenging conditions, saying, “We’re doing this with insufficient staff and resources, and basic provisions like food and medicines are lacking.”

De Kaey added that over 1,000 psychiatric patients are being held in prisons. “Today, we have 1,074 detainees with severe psychiatric issues who belong in healthcare facilities, not behind bars.”

The system of extended penitentiary leave is being gradually phased out. “No new cases are being accepted. At most, people are being shifted to electronic monitoring or conditional release, but courts apply stricter criteria than prison directors,” De Kaey said.

Despite the dire circumstances, no strikes are on the horizon. “At this moment, there are no announcements of strikes. The agreements made are being respected. What we are doing is publishing weekly figures to highlight just how precarious the situation remains,” De Kaey concluded.

Related News