Belgium is opening 4,800 new army posts

Illustration picture taken during the ÔHEATÕ (Hostile Environment Awareness Training) exercise, organised by the Belgian Defence for diplomats and other personnel of the Foreign Affairs services, at the military camp in Marche-en-Famenne, Thursday 22 May 2025. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

Belgium plans to double its defence workforce by 2035, with 4,800 new positions to be opened next year.

The announcement was made during the Belgian Ministry’s annual press conference on recruitment at the Heverlee barracks.

The 4,800 positions for 2024 mark a new record: 2,800 for active military personnel, 1,050 for reservists, and 960 for civilians.

The Army will recruit 1,338 soldiers, the Air Force 410, the Navy 178, and the medical service 164.

The goal is to reach 34,500 military personnel, 12,800 reservists, and 8,500 civilians within a decade.

Defence Minister Theo Francken said, “We aim to restore the Defence’s strength and efficiency. This requires a large influx of new staff. The ambitions are high but realistic. Interest is strong; we receive an average of four applications per position.”

The ministry is targeting a wide range of profiles. Recruitment communications head Margot Van Waeyenberghe commented, “The days of entering Defence solely as a commando are over."

We’re looking for IT specialists, warehouse operators, technicians, psychologists, educators, safety advisors, and more. We offer jobs across all fields and education levels.”

Significant investments have been made in equipment and technology.

These include the MQ-9B Sky Guardian drone, new anti-aircraft systems, and the soon-to-be-received F-35 fighter jets.

“Our employees work with cutting-edge technology, modern vehicles, and state-of-the-art infrastructure,” said Charlotte Van Waeyenberghe. “This is a major advantage.”

Next year will also see the development of a new Cyber Force. Specialists in cybersecurity will be recruited, and applicants can undertake a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity with financial support from the military.

In 2025, some 3,550 active and reservist military roles are planned for recruitment.

Over 2,600 soldiers and 600 reservists have already been hired or are in the final stages of the process.

A final evaluation will be conducted in early 2026.

