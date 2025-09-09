Properties in Ardennes on the rise again

Illustration picture shows a mini golf, in Durbuy, Belgian Ardennes, Sunday 01 November 2020. The consultative committee reimposed strict tight lockdown rules in the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The number of hospitalisations in the country is still rising and there is a growing fear that soon the hospitals will not be able to cope with the record numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units anymore. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

The price of a house in the Ardennes has risen by more than 13% in the past year, according to figures from notaries.

Property prices in the Ardennes surged during the COVID-19 crisis. In 2021, prices increased by 20%, driven by demand for second homes in tranquil and green surroundings, with many Flemish buyers seeking properties in the country’s south. However, the demand cooled in the years that followed.

In the first half of this year, demand rose again for the first time since 2021, jumping by more than 15%. “The market for second homes is experiencing a revival, both at the coast and in the Ardennes,” explained notary Bart van Opstal.

This renewed interest has also impacted prices. The median price of a house in the Ardennes climbed by 13.7% compared to a year earlier, reaching €216,000. Property in the region has become nearly 25% more expensive since 2021. “The supply in the Ardennes is more limited. Increased demand leads to faster price hikes,” noted Van Opstal.

Flemish buyers accounted for 15% of purchases in the first half of the year, while buyers from Brussels made up 5.2%. Some municipalities were particularly popular with Flemish buyers. In Vresse-sur-Semois, for example, they made up nearly 38% of transactions during the first six months.

