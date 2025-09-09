Flanders loosens minimum swimming targets for kids

Plans for the swimming zone in Leuven. Credit: Stad Leuven

The minimum swimming targets for children in primary education in Flanders have been significantly watered down from the original proposal.

Experts in swimming raised concerns at the start of the new school year, revealing that the goals had been weakened compared to the initial version. In May, a commission of experts proposed that children should be able to swim 50 metres using a learned swimming stroke without aids by the end of primary school. The Flemish government approved this version in June.

However, the final version adopted by the Flemish Parliament states only that “students feel safe in the water and can swim without aids.” These adjustments were made before 16 July but have only recently come to the attention of educators.

The changes are reportedly linked to concerns about “additional practical and financial efforts” required from some schools.

Flemish Education Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA) explained in the media that several minimum targets were revised following consultations in parliament and with the education sector. “What we expect is that children are self-reliant in deep water,” she emphasised.

