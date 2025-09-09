Teenager trapped by smoke in electric scooter fire

Credit: Bolt

A teenager in Anderlecht, Brussels, was hospitalised last night after inhaling smoke caused by a burning electric scooter, the local fire brigade has reported.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:00 in a flat on the second floor of a building on Otletstraat, Anderlecht.

According to fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw, the fire started when an electric scooter caught fire in the hallway of the apartment. Residents attempted to extinguish the flames but were forced to retreat to the balcony due to the heavy smoke.

The scooter was eventually taken outside and extinguished, while a medical emergency team assessed the residents. One teenager, suffering from mild smoke inhalation, was transported to hospital for further treatment.

After ventilating the property and performing a carbon monoxide check, authorities confirmed the flat remains habitable. However, investigators noted that the building lacked smoke detectors, which is a legal requirement. As of 1 January 2025, all homes in the Brussels Region must be equipped with smoke detectors featuring built-in ten-year batteries.

