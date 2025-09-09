Code orange for heavy rain: Flooding alert issued in parts of Belgium

Picture shows heavy rainfall in Brussels on Sunday 16 June 2024. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maerterlinck

A lot of rain is expected to fall in the eastern provinces of Belgium on Tuesday; the code orange alert for heavy rain has been issued in the provinces of Liège and Luxembourg, announced the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Heavy localised rainfall is expected in the easternmost provinces of Belgium. While code orange has not been issued for Limburg, the RMI is still predicting that 25-50 L/m² will fall in the province in just 24 hours' time.

In Liège and Luxembourg, however, the volume is expected to range between 50 and 75 L/m² in various places, with up to 100 L/m² very locally. As a result, code orange – which stands for 'risk of widespread flooding' – has been issued.

On Tuesday, the rain zone will be moving slowly from the east of the country to the Netherlands. In the afternoon, it will become drier with a small chance of showers. From the west, clear skies are expected. Maximum temperatures will be around 15°C in the High Ardennes, around 19°C at the coast and around 21°C in the west of the country.

Waarschuwing voor regen van 08/09 23u tot 09/09 16u: Vannacht en morgenvoormiddag trekt een zeer actieve regenzone vanuit Frankrijk over het oosten van ons land. In de provincie Limburg kunnen de ... (https://t.co/sPNybMQZwU) pic.twitter.com/AjFneA66hO — KMI (@meteobenl) September 8, 2025

Wednesday will start off fairly sunny in most areas, but the clear skies will give way to a cloud cover over most of Belgium. Still, maximum temperatures should remain around 23°C.

On Thursday, the weather will be variable to heavily cloudy with occasional intense showers and a chance of thunder. Maximum temperatures will range between 14-15°C in the Ardennes and 20-21°C in most other regions. The wind will be moderate and sometimes quite strong at the coast, veering from south to south-west.

Friday is expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of showers, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures will be around 21°C in the centre of the country. Wind will remain moderate, fairly strong at the coast, blowing from the southwest.

Over the weekend, the weather is expected to remain changeable, with rain or showers, interspersed with some sunny spells. Maximum temperatures will range from 16-20°C, with a noticeable south-westerly wind.

The number 1722 has been activated. Anyone who needs help in situations that are not life-threatening can call on the fire brigade for assistance via the e-desk. It is also possible to call the number 1722 directly.