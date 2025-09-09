Runaway horses disrupt train traffic to Brussels

Credit: Unsplash

Two escaped horses disrupted train traffic on Tuesday morning between Ghent and Brussels in East Flanders, Belgium, according to rail infrastructure manager Infrabel.

Shortly before 7:00, a train driver spotted the horses near the tracks, triggering safety protocols. Trains were forced to slow down, and some were rerouted, explained Infrabel spokesperson Thomas Baeken.

Police arrived at the scene and determined that a damaged fence in the pasture was likely the cause of the incident. The owner of the horses will be questioned about the matter.

By 8:15, train traffic had returned to normal. However, approximately 20 trains faced delays, totalling 140 minutes, according to Baeken. The Belgian railway company SNCB has not yet decided whether to seek compensation.

