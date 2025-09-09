Flemings rate life 7.2 out of 10

Residents of Flanders have rated their life satisfaction at an average of 7.2 out of 10, according to a survey by Statistiek Vlaanderen.

Nearly 77% of participants gave themselves a score of 7 or higher, while half rated their satisfaction at 8 or more.

6% of respondents gave a score below 5, indicating dissatisfaction with their lives.

The figures are consistent with previous surveys. In late 2024, the average life satisfaction score was 7.3, rounded up, while the figure for this spring was rounded down.

At the time, 77% also scored 7 or more, 49% scored 8 or higher, and 5% reported scores under 5.

A longer-term comparison up to late 2021 shows no notable differences. However, similar data for the period before 2021 is unavailable.

The latest survey showed no significant differences in satisfaction based on gender. However, age seemed to play a role, with those aged 65 and older reporting higher life satisfaction.

The data also highlighted that people living with a partner are generally happier than those living alone.

Additionally, those with higher education levels reported better satisfaction scores compared with those who have lower or medium levels of education.

The survey is conducted multiple times a year and includes responses from 6,000 residents of Flanders.

