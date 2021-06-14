Brussels rooftop bar named one of the best in Europe

Two Belgian rooftop bars are rubbing shoulders with terraces in Italy and London as part of a 2021 roundup of the 50 best in Europe.

Play label rooftop in Brussels and Gaston in Ghent both feature on the list published by Big 7 Travel, which set out to rank bars as terraces reopen and temperatures soar.

“There’s only one thing to do when the heat and humidity hits – find the nearest rooftop bar and cool down with a cocktail or two,” Big 7 Travel explained alongside the results.

“It might not have the same skyscrapers as New York or Tokyo, but there’s some amazing rooftop bars in Europe, with plenty of grand buildings for a cool new cocktail lounge to perch on.”

According to the site, Play Label earned its position at 35 due to “a nice bar, beach chairs, loads of cushions and chilled out vibes,” as well as the fact Play Label Records run it.

While near the bottom of the rankings (47), Gaston made it in as “there’s great cocktails, so you can enjoy them on the highest beach in the country. For sports fan, petanque courts are available if you want a bit of old school fun

The company – which regularly published such lists on everything from cocktails to instagramable cities – says it makes up the rankings based on a combination of editorial experience, reviews by critics and customers, location, consistency, online presence and more.

Through this process, they eventually decided that winners were:

1) The Culpeper – London, UK

2) Patchwork at Sa Punta – Ibiza, Spain

3) Terrazza Borromini – Rome, Italy

4) Nebotičnik – Ljubljana, Slovenia

5) PK Cocktail Bar – Santorini, Greece

For the complete list, click here.