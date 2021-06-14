   
Brussels rooftop bar named one of the best in Europe
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 June, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels rooftop bar named one of the best...
Cat and dog blood donors needed, says Ghent...
Last step: EU officially signs Digital Covid Certificate...
Thalys increases offer during summer holidays...
European travel map colours orange and green, Catalonia...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 June 2021
    Brussels rooftop bar named one of the best in Europe
    Cat and dog blood donors needed, says Ghent University
    Last step: EU officially signs Digital Covid Certificate for travel
    Thalys increases offer during summer holidays
    European travel map colours orange and green, Catalonia turns red again
    Two drug labs discovered in Limburg over the weekend
    Belgium in Brief: Plan Ahead, Please
    Brussels Airlines resumes flights to the US
    German mask rules move closer to neighbouring countries
    US President Joe Biden arrives in Belgium for historic visit
    Israel swears in a new government
    Temperatures to hit 33 °C this week
    ‘No concrete steps have been taken’ in decolonisation of Brussels’ public spaces, say MPs
    Backlog in cases of medical accident prompts concern
    Nonprofit for financial inclusion files complaint against big Belgian banks
    Coronavirus cases down by 40% last week
    Top EMA executive recommends scrapping AstraZeneca vaccine
    Environmental disaster in Flanders splits the coalition
    Belgium tops EU vaccination league
    G7 leaders promise to give billions of coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels rooftop bar named one of the best in Europe

    Monday, 14 June 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Big 7 Travel/ Play Label

    Two Belgian rooftop bars are rubbing shoulders with terraces in Italy and London as part of a 2021 roundup of the 50 best in Europe.

    Play label rooftop in Brussels and Gaston in Ghent both feature on the list published by Big 7 Travel, which set out to rank bars as terraces reopen and temperatures soar.

    “There’s only one thing to do when the heat and humidity hits – find the nearest rooftop bar and cool down with a cocktail or two,” Big 7 Travel explained alongside the results. 

    “It might not have the same skyscrapers as New York or Tokyo, but there’s some amazing rooftop bars in Europe, with plenty of grand buildings for a cool new cocktail lounge to perch on.”

    According to the site, Play Label earned its position at 35 due to “a nice bar, beach chairs, loads of cushions and chilled out vibes,” as well as the fact Play Label Records run it.

    While near the bottom of the rankings (47), Gaston made it in as “there’s great cocktails, so you can enjoy them on the highest beach in the country. For sports fan, petanque courts are available if you want a bit of old school fun

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by GASTON (@gaston_gent)

    The company – which regularly published such lists on everything from cocktails to instagramable cities – says it makes up the rankings based on a combination of editorial experience, reviews by critics and customers, location, consistency, online presence and more.

    Through this process, they eventually decided that winners were:

    1) The Culpeper – London, UK

    2) Patchwork at Sa Punta – Ibiza, Spain

    3) Terrazza Borromini – Rome, Italy

    4) Nebotičnik – Ljubljana, Slovenia

    5) PK Cocktail Bar – Santorini, Greece

    For the complete list, click here. 