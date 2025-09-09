Always (c)locked in: Self-employed workers struggle to relax

Credit: Pixabay

More than half of self-employed workers (53%) put in over 50 hours per week, with one in ten exceeding 70 hours, according to a study by UCM, a social insurance fund.

The survey, conducted among 1,000 entrepreneurs from Wallonia and Brussels, reveals that work tends to invade their personal time. 80% of respondents work in the evenings, 81% on Saturdays, and 72% during their holidays.

Many struggle to disconnect. 45% say they do not feel rested after returning from holiday, and two-thirds experience guilt when taking time off. Another 40% believe their businesses cannot operate without them, while 46% admit they find it hard to delegate.

For some, holidays are nearly non-existent. 11% of those surveyed haven’t taken five consecutive days off in at least three years, and 23% report taking only one week of holiday annually over that time period.

Despite this, many entrepreneurs recognise the importance of stepping back. 47% acknowledge that disconnecting is crucial for maintaining their effectiveness, and 27% see it as essential in their professional reality.

“The challenge isn’t just reducing the workload, which is often extremely high,” says Renaud Francart, Social Status and Health Adviser at UCM. “It’s about giving oneself permission to take a breather—without guilt. Entrepreneurs need moments free from daily stress, especially during holidays, to come back refreshed and perform at their best. Healthy, high-performing entrepreneurs are also an economic priority.”

