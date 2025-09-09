Asylum measures deprive women and children of shelter

Credit: Doctors of the World / Belga

Samusocial, a Brussels-based homeless shelter organisation, has raised the alarm over stricter federal government rules on asylum accommodation, which have already forced it to turn away hundreds of vulnerable families.

Since early September, the organisation has been unable to provide shelter for all women with children or survivors of domestic violence seeking help. Around 400 families have been denied accommodation as a result.

One-third of the women currently staying in Samusocial’s shelters are survivors of domestic or family violence. “Some lose their residency status when fleeing a violent partner, which plunges them into extreme poverty. For many, Samusocial is the last safety net before they end up on the streets,” the organisation stated.

Previously, Samusocial maintained a strict policy of never refusing women in need. By reserving emergency spaces and using creative solutions, they ensured this vulnerable group was always accommodated. However, operational director Pierre Hublet has now confirmed that they can no longer protect this priority group due to insufficient resources and overwhelming demand.

The situation stems from an August decision by the federal government, which ruled that asylum seekers granted protection in another EU country no longer have the right to accommodation in Belgium. “Since then, we have had to refuse nearly 400 families, or approximately 1,500 people,” Hublet explained. Half of those turned away had never sought shelter with Samusocial before, underscoring the emergence of new groups of vulnerable individuals, including many families, pushed into precarious circumstances by the policy change.

With winter approaching, Samusocial fears that not only young, single men will be left to survive outdoors in freezing temperatures. “We are also expecting an increase in women and families with children forced to sleep on the streets,” the organisation warned.

