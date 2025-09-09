Farmers' Union slams Flemish 'political theatre' on nitrogen

Lode Ceyssens arrives for the presentation of two new safety systems of railway infrastructure firm Infrabel, on Thursday 15 February 2024, in Groot-Bijgaarden. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The Farmers' Union has criticised the Flemish Parliament’s lengthy debate on nitrogen policies, calling it “political theatre” that needs to end.

On Monday, the Flemish Parliament discussed issues including the list of “peak pollutants,” measurement methods, and critical deposition values (KDW). The Boerenbond argues it is time for the Flemish government to adopt an emission policy based on nitrogen output rather than its deposition, as promised in the coalition agreement.

The Boerenbond has long voiced its disapproval of the Flemish nitrogen policy, stating that the current nitrogen decree is flawed and fails to provide legal certainty. This is why the organisation has challenged the decree in the Constitutional Court.

The recent discussions in the Flemish Parliament’s Environment Committee about peak pollutants—livestock farms with a high environmental impact due to their location and ammonia and nitrogen emissions—were dismissed by the Boerenbond as political posturing.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Boerenbond criticised the focus on measurement methods and KDW, arguing it detracts from addressing the real problem. “There is a need for fundamental solutions and a completely new perspective instead of tinkering with an inadequate method,” the statement read.

The organisation reiterated its call for a policy centred on nitrogen emissions instead of deposition. They reminded the government that such an approach is included in the coalition agreement. “The expected investments to meet the imposed reduction targets are enormous, and 2030 is approaching fast,” the Boerenbond stated. “Our farmers, who provide safe and local food and ensure food security, deserve better than political theatre.”

