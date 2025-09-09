12 arrests in Haren prison corruption investigation

Prison site in Haren, outside of Brussels. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

12 people were arrested on Tuesday following investigations into potential corruption at Haren Prison, according to the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The arrests included prison guards accused of dealing drugs within the prison, other staff members, and inmates who allegedly continued their criminal activities from their cells, sources close to the case revealed.

“The fight against public corruption is a priority for the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office,” said a spokesperson. “Particular attention is being paid to corruption within Brussels’ penitentiary institutions as part of the Chief Prosecutor’s management plan. Corruption in prisons poses a direct threat to public safety and the integrity of the judicial system. It undermines institutional security and facilitates illegal trade, both inside and outside prison walls.”

The Directorate-General of Prisons stated it is fully cooperating with the investigation but deferred all further information requests to the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office.

