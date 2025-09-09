Trump's tariffs put 25 jobs in Aarschot in peril

US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP / Belga

Duracell’s battery plant in Aarschot expects a drop in production volumes due to US import tariffs, putting 25 jobs at risk, according to the liberal union ACLVB on Tuesday.

The company confirmed the news in a press release later that afternoon.

“The first effects of President Trump’s import tariffs are being felt,” said ACLVB union representative Sven Desmedt. “The 15 percent tariff on battery imports has major consequences for Duracell employees. Production volumes are expected to drop by 20 percent, endangering around 25 jobs.”

Desmedt explained that the so-called “Trump tariff” will lead to an estimated 240 million fewer batteries being produced. “We’ve been worried about the harmful impact of these taxes for some time, and now it’s happening. Other companies might also be affected, but hopefully, the damage will be limited,” he added.

In its statement, Duracell Aarschot announced its intention to move production of its B2B product line, Procell, for the North American market from Aarschot to LaGrange, Georgia, in the United States.

To mitigate the impact, the company plans to suspend filling current job vacancies for potentially affected positions. It also aims to reduce temporary contracts and the reliance on external interim workers. Departing employees, through natural attrition or retirement, will not be replaced.

According to its most recent annual report, the Aarschot plant employs around 400 people.

