Brussels filmmaker premieres movie at Film Fest Ghent

Film Fest Ghent in 2022. Credit: Belga / Jonas D'Hollander

The Brussels filmmaker Laura Wandel will premiere her second feature film, 'L’intérêt d’Adam,’ on 9 October at the 52nd edition of Film Fest Ghent, ahead of its cinema release on 15 October via distributor Lumière.

The film, which previously opened the Semaine de la Critique at Cannes, offers a poignant portrayal of a paediatric ward. Nurse Lucy (played by Léa Drucker) cares for four-year-old Adam, hospitalised with severe malnutrition. Despite a court order, Adam’s mother (Anamaria Vartolomei) continues to stay by his side. As Lucy strives to provide care, the film sheds light on the immense strain facing the welfare system.

For her research, Wandel spent three weeks at the UMC Saint-Pierre hospital in Brussels. As in her debut film ‘Un monde,’ she explores the experiences of children within institutional settings, but this time through the perspective of healthcare staff.

The film also features performances by Laurent Capelluto and Charlotte De Bruyne and was produced by Les Films du Fleuve, the production company of the Dardenne brothers.

The 52nd Film Fest Ghent takes place from 8 to 19 October.

