Charleroi celebrates Belgian gaming industry

Credit: Pixabay

Belgian video games are being celebrated at Quai 10 in Charleroi (Hainaut) with free public access until 28 September.

Visitors can try out 15 titles in the “Made in Belgium” selection, ranging from popular games like “Blood Bar Tycoon” by Clever Trickster and “Is This Seat Taken?” by Poti Poti Studio, to beta-stage releases such as “Ballad: As the music goes” by 50 Rats Games and “Trackastrophe!” by Kinoko Studio.

Some of these games were also showcased at Gamescom, Europe’s largest video game expo, held in Cologne at the end of August.

The highlight of the event is scheduled for Friday 12 September at 17:00, when developers will meet players to share insights into game development and gather feedback.

“This annual event always excites both players and creators,” said Sébastien Capette, communication manager at Quai 10. “Last year, some developers even brought surveys to directly improve their games based on player input.”

Admission to the video game space and the developer meeting at Quai 10 is free. Practical details can be found at quai10.be.

