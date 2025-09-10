Federal Government scraps access gate plans for train stations

The train station inside Brussels airport, in Zaventem, Monday 24 February 2025. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

There will be no access gates installed in major train stations across the country, following a negative cost-benefit analysis revealed by Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke in response to a parliamentary question.

Currently, only the Brussels Airport-Zaventem station is equipped with such gates. The Federal Government had considered extending this system to major stations to curb fare evasion.

The national railway company SNCB had previously expressed doubts about the feasibility of such installations, which the analysis has now confirmed. “The costs involved would exceed any potential benefits, not only financially but also socially,” explained Jean-Luc Crucke.

The evaluation showed that the costs of installation and maintenance far outweigh the additional revenues that could be generated by reducing fare fraud. “Even in the best-case scenario, the projected income would not cover the necessary investments, resulting in a negative return on investment,” the minister added.

The study also highlighted practical challenges. Ticket counters and vending machines would often need to be relocated, and shops within stations might face revenue losses due to a decrease in foot traffic. Additionally, the gates could complicate free access for companions or disrupt some stations’ role in connecting different neighbourhoods.

The analysis considered the potential installation of gates in at least 18 stations, including those along the Brussels North-South Junction.

Related News