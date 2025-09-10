Molenbeek square gets new bridge

Place Sainctelette with its iconic scultptures is part of the cultural heritage of Molenbeek-Saint Jean. © collections.heritage.brussels

The redevelopment of Sainctelette Square in Brussels will reach a new milestone on Saturday with the installation of a new bridge, Brussels Mobility announced on Wednesday.

The bridge will be placed on the northern side of the square, between Yser Square and Avenue du Port. The southern bridge is set to be widened during a later phase of the project.

“This new bridge not only addresses a major traffic bottleneck in Brussels but also creates a human-scale public space with dedicated areas for trams, cyclists, and pedestrians,” said Elke Van den Brandt, Brussels Minister of Mobility. “It is another step towards a safer, more liveable, and welcoming city for everyone.”

The bridge, 37 metres long and weighing 97 tonnes, will arrive via the canal on Friday afternoon and will be installed on Saturday at 9:00, in the presence of Minister Van den Brandt.

This renovation will cause disruptions in Brussels over the weekend. The northern bridge at Sainctelette Square will be closed, and traffic will be redirected to a two-way system on the southern bridge from Friday at 22:00 until Monday at 6:00. The Sainctelette exit of the Annie Cordy Tunnel will also be closed.

The northern section of Sainctelette Square is scheduled to open to the public in December 2025. The full redevelopment of the square is expected to continue until mid-2027.

