PS launches 'school of activism and commitment'

The Belgian Socialist Party (PS) has announced the launch of a new “School of Activism and Engagement,” named EMILE, in honour of socialist pioneer Emile Vandervelde.

The initiative aims to offer accessible training sessions for activists, citizens, young people, and students to better understand and address contemporary issues, according to a statement from the party.

“In an increasingly complex world, with limited perspective and understanding, it is essential to educate and inform. This dual mission will guide EMILE’s work,” said PS leader Paul Magnette.

The launch is part of the party’s renewal efforts following its electoral defeat in June 2024, which saw the PS move into opposition at federal, Walloon, and Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles levels.

The PS highlighted the importance of promoting lifelong learning by providing training opportunities without requiring prior qualifications or degrees.

This autumn, the first series of EMILE conferences will focus on understanding and combating far-right extremism.

