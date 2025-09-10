Jean-Claude Van Damme gets no retrial for drink-driving

Jean-Claude Van Damme poses for the photographer during a photo-call part of the European promotion tour of Belgian Hollywood actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme, Friday 15 December 2017, in Anderlecht, Brussels, near his statue. JCVD plays in a seri called Jean-Claude Van Johnson. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Jean-Claude Van Damme will not be granted a retrial for the drink-driving accident he caused last year in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, in which he crashed into a parked car before hitting a tree.

The Belgian actor, whose real name is Jean-Claude Van Varenberg, was convicted in absentia in March and fined €1,920, along with having his driving licence suspended for two months and eight days.

The incident occurred when Van Damme, under the influence of alcohol, refused a breathalyser test after colliding with a parked car. The crash caused the tree he struck to fall onto another parked vehicle.

Van Damme challenged the initial ruling, but on Wednesday, the Bruges police court dismissed his objections as unfounded. The actor will not face a new trial for now but retains the option to appeal the court’s latest decision.

Related News