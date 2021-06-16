   
‘Becoming a YouTuber’ training course launched in Brussels
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021
'Becoming a YouTuber' training course launched in Brussels
    ‘Becoming a YouTuber’ training course launched in Brussels
    ‘Becoming a YouTuber’ training course launched in Brussels

    Wednesday, 16 June 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Unsplash

    A new training course that will help job seekers acquire the necessary skills to develop their own YouTube channel or produce content for companies, has been launched in Brussels.

    “Becoming a YouTuber for yourself or your company”, an initiative by the Bruxelles Formation, the French-speaking public service in charge of training in the Brussels Region, in collaboration with the online media platform for Belgian start-ups “Startup Vie”, is unique to its kind in Belgium.

    “New internet media like YouTube are becoming a must today. 70% of online consumers go to this format to discover a product or a service. This figure largely justifies the creation and launch of the training course,” Bernard Clerfayt, Brussels Minister for Employment and Vocational Training, said.

    During the training, Belgian YouTubers such as MATH (who has 1.59 million subscribers), ExVSK (523,000 subscribers), and Valentin Verthé (474,000 subscribers), will be invited to share their experience and tips for negotiating partnerships.

    There are 15 places on the course, which has been launched at a time when digital storytelling is becoming a popular medium for selling brands and products.

    “Through this new training course, we intend to enable job seekers with a little academic background to perform an up-and-coming function in digital marketing. Several companies and startups have already shown their interest by wishing to welcome them for their end-of-training internship,” said Olivia P’tito, Managing Director of Bruxelles Formation.

    The 12-week training, which will start on 28 September and will end with an eight-week internship in a company, will focus on four main areas: video, audio, streaming, and digital marketing.