'Here to share, but also to learn': US Secretary Kristi Noem visits Antwerp Port

Belgian Administrator General at Customs & Excise Kristian Vanderwaeren (left), US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) pictured during a working visit to the 'Port of Antwerp-Bruges' on Wednesday 10 September 2025 in Antwerp. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) welcomed US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to the Port of Antwerp on Wednesday – as part of the countries' shared fight against international organised crime, including drug crime, and port security.

Just before Noem's arrival, De Wever stressed to the press that the visit was at the request of the US administration, not of Belgium's Federal Government. "She asked to visit us, not the other way around. I see this as a sign of appreciation for the years of global lobbying work I have been doing."

"I have been to Washington many times, to Homeland Security, the customs department, the International Maritime Organisation, and all the shipping companies to discuss this," he said. "I hope to make progress on this now, for example, by forcing the ports in South America and shipping companies to take more measures. You need the Americans for that."

Noem – dubbed "Homeland Barbie" or "ICE Barbie" by her critics, referencing her love of cosplaying photo shoots – is a confidante of US President Donald Trump. One of MAGA's hardliners, the former governor of the rural state of South Dakota is against abortion and same-sex marriage, and in favour of relaxed gun laws.

Closed for crime

In a bilateral meeting with De Wever on Wednesday morning in the Port House, one of the topics discussed was the approach to international drug smuggling via the port of Antwerp; for years, the port has been an important hub for cocaine trafficking to Europe.

In addition to the bilateral meeting, a round-table discussion with a broader delegation was also held. For that, Belgium's ministers for Justice Annelies Verlinden (CD&V), Home Affairs Bernard Quintin (MR), and Asylum and Migration Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA) were also present, as was Antwerp mayor Els van Doesburg (N-VA).

"Two nations, one goal: open for trade, closed for crime" was the slogan displayed in various places in the Port House. During a press statement, De Wever praised Trump's fight against drug trafficking and stressed that the US President treats drug cartels as armed terrorist organisations – which De Wever believes is the right approach.

"There is a clear link between terrorism and drug crime. They are connected, and they both have a devastating impact on our societies. The Trump administration is stepping up the fight against drug criminals," De Wever said. "Not only in the United States, but throughout the Americas."

This, he pointed out, is very good news for Belgium too, as the aim is to strengthen security relations between Belgium and the US. "I think the EU should focus on European cooperation on the one hand, and on cooperation with the US on the other, to crush the business model of organised crime."

"We must do this because drug criminals know no borders at all," De Wever underlined.

For her part, Noem described the talks with the Belgians as "extremely productive." She also pointed out that the size of the Port of Antwerp is "larger than the port of Long Beach in California or those of New York or New Jersey," and added that there is much to learn from the Belgian approach.

Great power, great responsibility

After De Wever's words of praise for Trump, Noem also complimented Bart De Wever: "You have done some commendable work, and I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his many years of commitment to the fight against this type of drug trafficking, not only here in this country but also in the rest of Europe."

Noem called the Port of Antwerp "extremely significant" and emphasised the amounts of goods and cargo that it handles. "While that means a lot of business and prosperity for Belgium and Europe, it also means that we have a greater responsibility to help stop bad actors from abusing it to facilitate their criminal organisations."

"We have to stop it. President Trump is passionate about fighting the drug epidemic, and that is one of the reasons why I am here today," she stressed.

Noem also listed the achievements in the fight against narco-terrorism and recent drug seizures, and referred to the work of the American intelligence services and the latest technology used by the US in the fight against organised crime.

Importantly, she vowed to step up cooperation with Belgium. "We will continue to exchange data, share security information and ensure that we work with shipping companies so that they give us the information we need to keep our people safe."

While Belgium is welcoming the information provided by the American intelligence services in the fight against drugs, Belgium itself also has expertise in its ports and customs services on how to stop drugs when they enter the country – something that Noem also acknowledged.

"We are here not only to share information, but also to learn from your experience in this beautiful country, in ways that we can be innovative to ensure that we continue to stand up for freedom," she said.

Untrainable dogs?

What followed after the short speeches was a tour of the customs scanning and demonstration facilities, which were set up outside the Port House for the occasion.

Noem, after having traded her formal pair of high-heeled stilettos for more comfortable slip-on loafers, was invited to climb into one of the containers. Press, however, were not allowed to follow her inside.

Before the demonstration, however, she did take a moment to pay attention to meet one of the customs' drug-detection dogs. This drew special press attention as Noem came under scrutiny last year, after a poorly-received passage in her biography in which she described how she shot an "untrainable" family dog on her family's farm.

The visit ended spectacularly with a helicopter flight over the port area: five helicopters took off from Antwerp Airport in Deurne (just outside the city). De Wever and Minister Noem were in the first one.

Shortly after noon, the American delegation left for a NATO meeting in Brussels, before flying back to the US – where the delegation is expected back at the White House for a meeting with Trump.

Related News