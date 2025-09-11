'Attack on democracy': Belgian PM condemns political violence after death of Trump activist Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk (left) and President Donald Trump at a Turning Point Action Conference in 2023. Credit: Wikipedia

Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever – a member of the Flemish rightwing N-VA party – posted a brief comment in English on his social media channels on Wednesday evening, following the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk (31) in the United States.

Kirk, an ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University. Footage on social media shows him being hit by a bullet in the neck.

"Political violence is an attack on democracy and freedom of expression everywhere in the world. It can never be accepted," said De Wever on social media.

Political violence is an attack on democracy and freedom of speech everywhere. It can never be accepted. — Bart De Wever (@Bart_DeWever) September 10, 2025

Additionally, the leader of the Flemish far-right Vlaams Belang party in Belgium, Tom Van Grieken, posted on social media that Kirk was "murdered because he had an opinion like you and me."

At the event, Kirk – who had a staunchly pro-gun political stance – was in the middle of answering a question from the audience about school shootings when he was shot. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but he died of his injuries.

Kirk was considered an influential figure among Trump supporters, and promoted many conservative and Trump-aligned causes. In addition to his opposition to gun control, he made controversial statements about abortion and LGBTQ rights, promoted Christian nationalism and Covid-19 misinformation, and made false claims of electoral fraud in 2020 and the Great Replacement conspiracy theory.

Trump has praised the influencer on social media – speaking of a "dark moment for America." Kirk leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Meanwhile, there is still much uncertainty about the identity of the shooter and the motive. The police are currently conducting a manhunt for the perpetrator.

Two men were arrested on Wednesday, but they have since been released because neither of them "has any connection to the shooting," according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

The FBI assumes that the shooter is knowledgeable, as the shot was reportedly fired from a building about 180 metres from the campus. Only one shot was fired, and the authorities are assuming it was "a targeted attack."