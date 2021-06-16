   
Belgium joins Ocean Plastics Charter
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium joins Ocean Plastics Charter...
New-season maatjes: Tough year, but a delicious result...
Expansion of slaughterhouse in West Flanders approved, animal...
Quarantine after high-risk contact scrapped for fully vaccinated...
Owners of second homes in coastal resort need...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 June 2021
    Belgium joins Ocean Plastics Charter
    New-season maatjes: Tough year, but a delicious result
    Expansion of slaughterhouse in West Flanders approved, animal rights group appeals
    Quarantine after high-risk contact scrapped for fully vaccinated people
    Owners of second homes in coastal resort need not pay extra tax
    EU gives green light to return of US tourists, vaccinated or not
    Urban flight: more Belgians continue to move out of Brussels than into it
    Belgium in Brief: But I Already Paid For This Package?
    Belgium’s newest fishing boat donates first catch to charity
    Family of girl missing for 30 years receive vaccine invitation for her
    Coronavirus Delta variant in Belgium: FAQ
    Belgian Covid Certificate for travel available from today: how does it work?
    Bpost tries to take the shock out of non-EU package costs
    EU court: Data protection authority may proceed against Facebook
    Jürgen Conings: Defence already spent over €650,000 on manhunt
    EU vaccination certificate: For how long time will it be valid?
    Joe Biden meets with King Philippe at Royal Palace during Brussels visit
    Majority of nursing home residents and staff have antibodies against coronavirus
    Six out of ten Belgian entrepreneurs are worried about their cash flow
    Belgian exports recover after pandemic year 2020
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium joins Ocean Plastics Charter

    Wednesday, 16 June 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Photo by Naja Bertolt Jensen on Unsplash

    Belgium has decided to join the Ocean Plastics Charter, an initiative that aims to bring together governments, businesses and civil society organizations under a commitment to a more resource-efficient and lifecycle approach to plastics stewardship on land and at sea.

    Prime Minister Alexander De Croo informed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Belgium’s decision to join the charter during their meeting on Tuesday afternoon, during which climate and ocean conservation was discussed.

    “This commitment represents a further step by the Belgian government to combat plastic and other forms of marine pollution,” said Belgium’s Federal Environment Minister Zakia Khattabi (Ecolo).

    “It also confirms our intention to act in line with the European Union’s plastics strategy and to ambitiously transpose the EU directives on regulation, notably on the single use of plastics.”

    The Ocean Plastics Charter came into being three years ago and was initially adopted by Canada (which spearheaded the initiative under its 2018 G7 presidency), France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the European Union. The United States and Japan abstained.

    Some of the bigger commercial signers of the charter are Ikea, Nestle, PepsiCo, Walmart, the Coca-Cola Company and Volvo Car Group.

    “Belgium has been playing a key role in ocean conservation internationally for some time,” said a press release from De Croo’s cabinet.

    “Two years ago, our country organised the international conference ‘Climate Change and Oceans Preservation’ in Brussels, which was the first high-level meeting to bring together negotiators on climate change and the ocean.”

    There, over 40 countries signed the ‘Brussels Declaration,’ which aims to bring together “all initiatives to keep the marine ecosystem in balance.”

    The federal coalition agreement focuses on the fight against plastic soup and marine litter, according to the statement.

    Belgium is also considered one of the Blue Leaders, which is a group of countries and organisations dedicated to protecting oceans.

    Earlier this year, the European Parliament urged the EU to take drastic action against marine litter, citing reports that show it poses a serious threat to a number of marine animal species.