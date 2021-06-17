   
Bozar announces lineup for free open-air cinema
Thursday, 17 June, 2021
    Bozar announces lineup for free open-air cinema

    Thursday, 17 June 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    A free open-air cinema by the Bozar cultural centre in Brussels, will take over the area between the entrance and the adjacent building to broadcast a selection of films throughout June.

    The event is free but requires prior registration in order to keep track of numbers. The audience will sit on deck chairs, which will be spaced out to respect social distancing in line with covid measures.

    The films – hailing from neighbouring France to America – will focus on the general theme of movement, with topics ranging from cycling to dance.

    One listing – La troisième Scène – will play multiple times on different days and features the works of several artists invited by the Opera Garnier of Paris to create original works sharing their new perspective on music, dance, the Paris Opera, its heritage, its jobs, and its venues.

    Another film – Les Triplettes de Belleville – is an award-winning musical animation following the adventures of a grandmother searching for her kidnapped grandson.

    The films on offer are:

    24 JUNE’21 – 21:00 La troisième Scène @BOZAR

    25 JUNE ’21 – 19:00 Residue – Merawi Gerima

    26 JUNE’21 – 19:00 Wadja –  Haifaa al Mansour


    26 JUNE ’21 – 21:00 La Troisième Scène @BOZAR

    27 JUNE ’21 – 19:00 Les Triplettes de Belleville – Sylvain Chomet

    27 JUNE ’21 – 21:00 La Troisième Scène @BOZAR

    28 JUNE ’21 – 19:00 La Troisième Scène @BOZAR

    29 JUNE ’21 – 19:00 Walking the streets of Moscow – Georgiy Daneliya

    This open-air cinema is part of the wider Urban Summer festival in Brussels, which will take place from 21 June to 4 July in the Mont des Arts area of the city. Aside from its cinema event, Bozar will also offer several special thematic bike rides with artists (Art&Bike Tours) in collaboration with Pro Velo.

    Food trucks will set up shop around the Mont des Arts throughout the festival.