Cyclist dies after being hit by lorry near Place Jourdan

Place Jourdan in Brussels. Credit: Belga

A 48-year-old cyclist tragically lost his life in Etterbeek on Wednesday in a road accident involving a lorry's blind spot, according to early findings by police.

The collision occurred just before noon at the crossroads of Chaussée de Wavre and Rue Gray, near Place Jourdan. The cyclist was struck by a lorry.

Emergency services arrived swiftly and provided first aid. "The cyclist, who ended up beneath the truck, succumbed to his injuries," said Brussels Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Laura Demullier.

The authorities have launched an investigation to establish the precise circumstances of the accident.

"A traffic expert, a medical examiner, and the federal police laboratory were called to the scene," added Demullier.

"The lorry driver was also questioned. Initial conclusions suggest this was an unfortunate accident caused by a blind spot."

Victim assistance services were dispatched to the scene at the prosecutor’s request.

The cyclist’s death was first announced on social media on Wednesday by Etterbeek Mayor Vincent de Wolf.

