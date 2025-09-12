'Many Jews are considering leaving Belgium': Congress on future of European Jews organised in Antwerp

There are around 30,000 Jews living in Belgium

Belgium’s Jewish Information and Documentation Centre (JID) is hosting an international congress on antisemitism and the future of the Jewish community in Europe on Sunday in Antwerp.

The event will feature speakers including Belgian philosopher Maarten Boudry, Dutch law professor Afshin Ellian, French imam Hassen Chalghoumi, and British columnist Zoe Strimpel.

The central question that will be discussed at the event will be if there “is still a place for Jews in Belgium”.

“This may sound dramatic, but many of the Jews in the country are asking themselves this question,” JID vice-president ,Ralph Pais, said.

Pais noted that Belgian Jews - which now number some 30,000 - lived in peace for decades, with few antisemitic incidents, but this has now become a daily concern. “Many are considering leaving, to places like Israel or the United States.”

The congress will also explore the reasons behind the rise in antisemitism and suggest recommendations for policymakers.

Related News