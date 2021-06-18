Belgium bans UK travellers over Delta fears...

Anyone looking to make the trip between Belgium and the UK might have to wait a little longer after the news that the country – and 26 others – has been added to the “very worrying” list.

In concrete terms, this means that Belgian residents (or nationals) travelling to the UK will have to quarantine upon return, while those who have neither will not be allowed to enter.

“I’m not happy about it, but we have to protect ourselves against what is happening in these countries,” Minister of Public Health Frank Vandenbroucke explained. This decision was taken in reaction to the evolution of coronavirus variants in an effort to keep Belgium’s figures low.

The countries under the measure are Botswana, South Africa, Jordan, Congo, Qatar, Nepal, Brazil, United Kingdom, Bolivia, Paraguay, India, Uruguay, Georgia, Chile, Trinidad & Tobago, Colombia, Bangladesh, Uganda, Argentina, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique, Suriname, Peru, Pakistan

How long this measure will last is not known at this time.