100,000 long-term sick people at risk of rechecks

Vice-prime minister and minister and minister of Public Health and Social Affairs Frank Vandenbroucke and pictured before a 'Kern' meeting gathering selected Ministers of the Federal Government, Sunday 20 July 2025 in Brussels. It will cover the various issues that must be included in a broad summer agreement expected next week. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke wants individuals receiving disability benefits for over a year to undergo a new medical assessment before their benefits are extended, reports De Standaard.

Currently, nearly 300,000 people are on long-term sick leave in Belgium until retirement, a number Vandenbroucke aims to reduce with what he calls a “small revolution.”

Under the new proposal, anyone receiving disability benefits beyond 12 months would need to file a completely new medical application to continue receiving payments.

The evaluation will be conducted “from a blank slate” based on an assessment made by a doctor and will then be repeated yearly.

Exceptions will apply to individuals who are fully incapacitated or undergoing intensive treatment, such as for cancer.

Though exact figures are not yet available, more than 100,000 of the 300,000 long-term recipients are expected to face new evaluations.

Vandenbroucke acknowledges that reactivating long-term sick leave recipients and reducing the billions spent on allowances could significantly benefit Belgium’s social security system.

He estimates potential long-term savings of hundreds of millions of euros, although he insists financial considerations are not his primary concern.

Related News