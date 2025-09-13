North Sea Port CEO: 'Flemings far too modest about what happens here'

Credit: Belga/ Ricardo Smit

Cas König, the first Dutch CEO to head the Flemish-Dutch North Sea Port alone, highlights the cultural differences between Flanders and the Netherlands.

After 100 days in his new role, König described his initial impressions. “It was fantastic to arrive and see the sheer number of projects and developments, and to meet a very passionate team. I was warmly welcomed,” he said.

Previously based in Groningen, König has observed distinct contrasts between the two countries. “I find the Dutch already too modest, but the Flemish are much too modest about what is happening here. My advice is to be more outspoken about what a fantastic environment this is for doing business,” he noted.

He sees this cultural difference as both a challenge and an opportunity for growth.

Looking ahead, König stressed the importance of collaboration with other ports. “We must realise that Rotterdam, Antwerp, and North Sea Port are essentially one large cluster. Especially in terms of infrastructure – pipelines, cables, roads – we need to work together as much as possible.”

König emphasised that competition has no place in the energy transition. “We are all facing the same challenges in this regard,” he added.

He also expressed appreciation to the Flemish and federal governments for their investments, citing projects like the new Terneuzen lock and planned upgrades to the R4 road near Ghent. “These are important steps, and we are grateful for them,” he said.

At the same time, König called for additional efforts. “We want to deepen the Ghent-Terneuzen Canal further so larger ships can enter without transhipping. Furthermore, the railway must be made redundant, ensuring industrial access even during disruptions.”

Such investments, König argued, are vital to keeping the port competitive and sustainable. Despite global uncertainties, he believes the port’s diversity – spanning sectors from food and chemicals to steel and automobiles – provides stability. “This mix keeps us resilient, even when certain sectors face temporary setbacks,” he concluded.

