KU Leuven launches ChatGPT for students

KU Leuven. Credit: KU Leuven.

The Catholic University of Louvain (KU Leuven) will offer its 40,000 students an internally developed artificial intelligence (AI) tool next academic year, according to reports in multiple French-language newspapers on Saturday.

“We are going to provide a kind of ChatGPT that we have developed in-house to all students,” said Rector Françoise Smets in an interview with La Libre. She highlighted several benefits of this technology, including data privacy and inclusivity. “Students remain the owners of the data they input. The tool also helps bridge the digital divide because everyone has free access to it. Ultimately, the app can serve as a study aid.”

Smets further explained in Le Soir and L’Avenir that the tool is powered by the Mistral model, described as a leading European AI technology. “It is a European-based technology that ensures intellectual property. Additionally, an energy consumption meter has been integrated to promote awareness of responsible tool usage.”

