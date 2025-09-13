75% of Flemings do not know life-saving techniques

Illustration picture shows a field hospital in Kirikhan, Turkey, built by Belgian governmental aid organization B-Fast (Belgian First Aid and Support Team), Monday 20 February 2023. B-FAST sent a medical team to offer relief in the region struck by an earthquake on February 6th. BELGA PHOTO SERDAR OZSOY

Three out of four Flemish people do not know what to do if a baby is choking, while half are unsure how to help an adult in the same situation, according to a new survey revealed on International First Aid Day.

The findings come from Red Cross Flanders, which conducted a study among residents. While most Flemish people express a desire to have in-depth first aid knowledge, many do not take the step to enrol in free courses due to lack of time.

To address this, the organisation recommends its free first aid app. “In the app, we’ve combined our scientific knowledge to help people learn life-saving techniques at their own pace,” said Vincent Verbeecke, spokesperson for Red Cross Flanders. “It could make all the difference in critical moments.”

The survey also examined how people rate their own skills in performing CPR. “More than half of Flemish people believe they can perform CPR, which is an encouraging figure,” Verbeecke added. “However, our experience shows that many overestimate their abilities. During training sessions, we often notice key issues, such as hand placement, maintaining the correct rhythm, and the depth of compressions. These are all crucial elements for effective resuscitation.”

Currently, only one in ten people in Belgium survives a cardiac arrest. In countries like the Netherlands, this figure is nearly double. A quick and decisive response from bystanders can significantly improve the chances of survival.

While 90% of Flemish people have an interest in acquiring first aid skills, only 12% plan to attend a training session in the next two years. The primary obstacle is time. To lower this barrier, Red Cross Flanders launched a campaign this summer promoting its free first aid app.

“An in-depth course remains the best option, but the app provides a solution for those who can’t immediately find the time to attend a session,” Verbeecke explained. “Reacting appropriately in an emergency instead of standing by helplessly can mean the difference between life and death.”

The first aid app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play.

