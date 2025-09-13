Rand Fire Brigade holds disaster drill due to wildfires

Dried out purple moor-grass (Molinia caerulea) is seen at the Kalmthoutse Heide nature reserve in Kalmthout on Thursday 11 August 2022. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

The Rand Fire Brigade is organising a large-scale interprovincial wildfire exercise this Saturday in the Kalmthout Heath to enhance collaboration, tactics, decision-making, and safety in handling natural fires.

Wildfires are an increasing challenge in Belgium, exacerbated by climate change and prolonged dry periods. “We must prepare for this growing threat, as our region includes extensive natural areas such as Kalmthout Heath and the Klein and Groot Schietveld, which are surrounded by numerous residential areas. This makes the situation particularly complex,” said Jan Van Roey, commander of the Rand Fire Brigade.

The fire brigade has long invested in prevention and public awareness campaigns for visitors to these areas. However, Van Roey emphasised the importance of being ready to respond swiftly and effectively if a fire does break out.

The exercise is designed to refine internal operations, strengthen collaboration with external partners, and test firefighting strategies. It will simulate a realistic wildfire scenario over the course of an entire day, requiring seamless coordination among units from different fire stations and surrounding zones.

More than 200 firefighters and 60 vehicles from seven fire zones will participate, along with the Civil Protection’s drone team and Defence units. The municipality of Kalmthout and the Agency for Nature and Forests are also contributing by providing the training site and logistical support.

“This exercise is not a conclusion but a vital step in continuously improving our wildfire response. Insights gained during the day will be translated into concrete adjustments to procedures and training, ensuring we remain prepared for tomorrow’s challenges,” Van Roey added.

