Sunday, 20 June, 2021
    Tokyo Olympics adjusts to COVID-19 threat

    Sunday, 20 June 2021

    © Belga

    Journalists were given a glimpse on Sunday of arrangements made to adjust the venue of the Tokyo Olympic Games to the threat posed by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), including a “fever clinic” and an anti-virus kit.

    As they enter the final stretch of preparations for the Olympics, which open on 23 July, the organisers have been trying to instill confidence in the safety of the games for both athletes and a wary Japanese population, and on Sunday, they organised a media visit to the Olympic Village.

    During the visit to the Village, which opens its doors to the various delegations on 13 July, the organisers unveiled a clinic specialised in the detection of the virus. They also announced that group consumption of alcohol would be strictly prohibited within the Village and indicated that a mixed zone for invitees had been scrapped.

    Warning signs urging residents to take measures, particularly in terms of room ventilation, have been placed throughout the area, which can host up to 18,000 athletes and team members for the Olympic Games, and up to 8,000 for the Special Olympics.

    The “fever clinic,” which is separate from the Village’s main medical facility, will be used to test and isolate persons suspected of being infected with COVID-19 or those considered to have been in close contact with people who test positive for the virus.

    “If there is a suspicion of infection (…) we should be able to properly isolate this person,” Takashi Kitajima, the Village’s general manager, said. “This is just another example of how we are stringently managing matters about possible COVID infections,” he told journalists.

    Other measures include reducing the number of seats in dining areas, separating gym equipment with plexiglass screens and distributing an anti-COVID kit including hydro-alcoholic gel and medicinal hand soap.

