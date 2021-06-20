   
Face masks expected to be around for some time
Sunday, 20 June, 2021
    Face masks expected to be around for some time

    Sunday, 20 June 2021

    Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. Credit: Belga

    Face masks are unlikely to disappear from the public view in a hurry, according to Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit).

    Speaking on Sunday on the VRT’s weekly ‘De Zevende Dag’ programme, Minister Vandenbroucke said the protective masks would need to remain compulsory for some time in certain places, such as stores since everything depends on the percentage of the population that is vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus.

    In the long term, it could be a good thing to maintain the habit of wearing facemasks in public transport vehicles, which are often packed, the minister noted, adding that this could be beneficial during the ‘flu season, for example.

    Minister Vandenbroucke stated further that making sure there is also a ventilation plan in the education sector was a “must,” although he admitted that this was not something that could be put in place from one day to the next.

