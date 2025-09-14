Musical duo celebrates Belgium at World Expo

Credit: Belexpo

Héléna en Mentissa opened Belgium’s National Day celebrations at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, with a powerful rendition of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” accompanied by a 103-member Japanese children’s choir.

The performance highlighted the Belgian pavilion’s theme, “human regeneration,” showcasing Belgium’s strengths in health, science, and medical innovation.

The Nishinomiya Boys and Girls Choir also impressed with a Japanese version of “A Dog of Flanders,” a song inspired by the 1872 English novel and linked to the famous “Nello and Patrasche” statue in Antwerp.

Héléna, from Wallonia, and Mentissa, from Flanders, performed some of their popular songs, including “Summer Body” and “Et Bam.”

“The beautiful part was seeing Japanese audience members who didn’t understand the lyrics but were visibly moved by the music,” Mentissa told Belga. “Music transcends language; it conveys emotion that everyone can feel.”

The duo’s collaboration for this showcase began after being invited by the Belgian Prime Minister’s office. Héléna, approached first, asked Mentissa to join her for the performance in Japan.

Both singers were full of praise for the Nishinomiya choir. “They were so well-prepared and had worked with demo recordings of our voices,” Héléna remarked. “When we arrived, they even gave us gifts. It made us realise how significant this moment was for them too.”

The concert was livestreamed and eagerly followed by fans back in Belgium, many waking as early as 4:00. “Mostly my fans, of course,” joked Mentissa.

The official ceremony was attended by Belgian ministers David Clarinval and Vanessa Matz, along with Pieter De Crem, Commissioner-General of BelExpo. They unveiled the promotional campaign “Belgium: Open for Business.”

In his speech, Clarinval emphasised Belgium’s strong ties with Japan and its global leadership in pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and biotechnology.

The delegation’s itinerary also included visits to the Belgium, Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia pavilions. Minister Matz planned a special tour of the Women’s Pavilion.

For the 200,000 visitors at the expo that Sunday, the Belgian pavilion organised an afternoon music festival featuring Belgian artists Armand Magic, Mustii, Floris & The Flames, and Daddy K.

Adding to the cultural festivities, the traditional Ommegang procession staged two to three performances daily. “Japan is the first country outside Europe where we sell the most tickets,” said Ommegang chair Paul Le Grand. “Social media is flooded with photos—it’s fantastic to see our culture reaching people worldwide.”

