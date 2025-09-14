RTBF and DAZN agree on Pro League broadcast rights

Union's Ross Sykes pictured during the celebration of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise supporters and players, Sunday 25 May 2025 in Brussels, after winning the 2024-2025 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. Union defeated KAA Gent 3-1. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

The RTBF and DAZN have announced a five-season partnership granting RTBF secondary broadcasting rights for Belgium’s Pro League until 2030.

Under the agreement, RTBF will provide digital summaries of Pro League matches on Sunday evenings via RTBF Actus and Auvio. Highlights will also feature in “La Tribune” on Monday nights on Auvio and TIPIK.

The partnership includes the broadcast of short recaps during TV news segments and clips from one weekend match in the sports programme “100% Sport.”

Belgian football will once again be available on RTBF’s traditional channels and platforms, ensuring wider accessibility for viewers.

The deal also includes editorial collaboration between the two entities. From this Sunday, commentators Lancelot Meulewaeter and Benjamin Deceuninck will cover Jupiler Pro League matches for DAZN.

Conversely, Patrick Stein, DAZN’s editor-in-chief, will continue to contribute to “La Tribune” by focusing on the performances of Belgian Red Devils players.

Additionally, RTBF will showcase highlights of international leagues, such as La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1, broadcasted by DAZN, further enriching its sports coverage.

