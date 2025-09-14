Six arrests and 103 packs of cocaine seized in Schaerbeek

Credit: Belga/ Thierry Roge

A police operation on Saturday night in Schaerbeek’s Liedts Square resulted in the seizure of 103 packets of cocaine, 18 packs of e-cigarettes, and the issuance of 42 fines, Brussels-North police reported on Sunday.

The operation led to five judicial arrests and one administrative detention. In total, 73 individuals and five businesses were inspected, while 14 on-the-spot fines were issued for drug possession.

Nearly 60 police officers participated in the action, which was organised in coordination with the Brussels public prosecutor’s office. The operation aimed to combat drug sales and use while also increasing the safety and security felt by local residents, shopkeepers, and regular visitors.

Police confirmed that the controls were carried out without any incidents.

Liedts Square has been identified as a “hotspot” for drug-related activity under the Regional Action Plan on Drugs. Authorities are employing a comprehensive strategy for the area, combining prevention efforts with repressive measures.

