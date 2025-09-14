Jambon prefers tax cuts that generate more revenue

Vice-prime minister and Minister of Finance, Combating Tax Fraud, Pensions, National Lottery and Cultural Institutions Jan Jambon pictured during a press conference on the agreement regarding the introduction of a capital gains tax, on Wednesday 02 July 2025 in Brussels. The agreement was reached within the Federal Government's Select Committee of Ministers (KERN). BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

The margin for imposing additional taxes is “very limited,” said Finance Minister Jan Jambon, as the government begins work on the 2026 budget.

He suggested that reducing certain taxes could increase state revenue. “For example, our excise duties are so high that many people prefer shopping in French supermarkets, where prices are lower. By reducing these excise duties, we could increase revenue. So, we can address the income side, but I’m thinking more about lowering taxes to generate more revenue,” he explained during an interview on VTM.

The budgetary efforts ahead are being described by N-VA leaders as a “beyond-category climb.” Speaking at the MR’s Estivales event on Sunday, Prime Minister Bart De Wever used a cycling metaphor to illustrate the challenge. “The road ahead is difficult, steep, and long. Nothing will come easily over the next few years. We’ll have to tackle a tough climb, but we know the view at the top will be worth it,” he assured.

