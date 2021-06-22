   
Price of public transport pass for students in Brussels to drop to €12
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021
    Price of public transport pass for students in Brussels to drop to €12

    Tuesday, 22 June 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: STIB/MIVB

    From 1 July, the price of the school travel pass for public transport in Brussels will drop from €50 to €12 for people aged between 12 and 24, STIB has announced.

    The reduction of the price of the pass, which gives students unlimited access to the entire STIB network all year round, is an incentive to encourage young people to use public transport more often.

    “Every young person in Brussels should be able to move around within our region effortlessly and without too much cost,” said Rudi Vervoort, Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region in a press release.

    “I hope this new fare will make it easier for our students to travel,” he added.

    The last time the price of the student pass dropped was in 2016 when it more than halved from €120 to €50 for a first child and second child. It was also announced that the school pass for the third child and any subsequent children is free, which will remain the case now.

    To get the pass, students under 18 do not have to present a school certificate, however, those aged between 18 and 24 must present an original school certificate issued by a school in the European Union.

    This will change at the start of February next year, when all Brussels residents aged between 18 and 24, even those who are not students, will also be able to get a STIB pass for just €12 instead of €499.

    Meanwhile, the BRUPASS school pass, which allows students access to the STIB network, and also to the De Lijn, TEC and SNCB networks in the BRUPASS zone, has also been reduced from € 90 to € 52 for the first and second child. The price from the third child and the next remains unchanged at €40.

    “STIB can get you anywhere in Brussels. In order to further convince young people to take public transport in the city, we are offering them a sharply reduced fare. That way, from a young age, they get a taste of the freedom and convenience that a STIB pass offers them,” Elke Van den Brandt, Brussels Minister for Mobility said.