   
100 portraits of women during the pandemic on display in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 June, 2021
Latest News:
100 portraits of women during the pandemic on...
Recognition of ecocide as an international crime gets...
‘Neutral information zone’ needed for migrants on hunger...
Art world protests against new Kanal museum directors...
Belgium (mostly) opens to travellers from red non-EU...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 June 2021
    100 portraits of women during the pandemic on display in Brussels
    Recognition of ecocide as an international crime gets support in the European Parliament
    ‘Neutral information zone’ needed for migrants on hunger strike, Mahdi says
    Art world protests against new Kanal museum directors
    Belgium (mostly) opens to travellers from red non-EU countries from July
    Broad support for animal welfare quality mark on foodstuffs
    De Croo joins call for EU to ‘continue fight against discrimination of LGBTQ+ community’
    Belgium in Brief: The Summer Humblebrag
    Delta variant ravages care home: 55 infected, 12 dead
    UN urges Belgium to double coronavirus vaccine production
    ‘A drop in the ocean’: Tomorrowland doesn’t have to repay €1.8 million Flemish aid
    Internet subscriptions 30% more expensive in Belgium than in neighbouring countries
    PFOS: Clean-up agreement with 3M is not legal, says MP
    Belgian banking will soon be done at the newsagent
    Belgium named twice in 50 best pizzerias in Europe
    60% of coronavirus vaccine doubters changed minds, survey shows
    Belgian and French police join to fight human traffickers
    Brussels approves plans for sustainable ‘climate’ district near canal
    Quarantine after high-risk contact scrapped for fully vaccinated people
    Court overturns murder sentence on former MP and lover
    View more
    Share article:

    100 portraits of women during the pandemic on display in Brussels

    Thursday, 24 June 2021

    By Jilke Tielemans

    W100 event of 2019. Credit: Karema Menassar

    A new exhibition set to open in Brussels this Friday is looking to highlight the contribution made by women during the pandemic through a collection of portraits of 100 Brussels women active during the crisis.

    The exhibition, organised by the W100 community, will be held outside on Place de la Bourse in Brussels on Friday 26th of June from 6-7 pm.

    “We are organizing an exhibition that celebrates and highlights the leadership of diverse women within the neighbourhood, municipalities, their community or their sectors of associative or professional activities, during the COVID-19 crisis,” the organisers explained in a statement.

    The exhibition builds on a W100 social media campaign from May 2020 that highlighted “the hidden heroines of the COVID crisis and to celebrate the multitudes of ways women have shown leadership, in their own way, to the urgency of the crisis in Brussels,” W100 explained. 

    “Although women have been on the front lines during this crisis, they have also been particularly affected by job losses, overloading of household chores and sometimes violence in their homes,” they added.

    The show officially opens on Friday evening at 6:00 PM with speeches, dancing, and an opportunity to look at the portraits. Several activities are also planned on Saturday from 12 – 4.30 pm, including a self-defence demonstration and a tour.

    Further details can be found on the Facebook event.