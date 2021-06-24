100 portraits of women during the pandemic on display in Brussels

A new exhibition set to open in Brussels this Friday is looking to highlight the contribution made by women during the pandemic through a collection of portraits of 100 Brussels women active during the crisis.

The exhibition, organised by the W100 community, will be held outside on Place de la Bourse in Brussels on Friday 26th of June from 6-7 pm.

“We are organizing an exhibition that celebrates and highlights the leadership of diverse women within the neighbourhood, municipalities, their community or their sectors of associative or professional activities, during the COVID-19 crisis,” the organisers explained in a statement.

The exhibition builds on a W100 social media campaign from May 2020 that highlighted “the hidden heroines of the COVID crisis and to celebrate the multitudes of ways women have shown leadership, in their own way, to the urgency of the crisis in Brussels,” W100 explained.



“Although women have been on the front lines during this crisis, they have also been particularly affected by job losses, overloading of household chores and sometimes violence in their homes,” they added.

The show officially opens on Friday evening at 6:00 PM with speeches, dancing, and an opportunity to look at the portraits. Several activities are also planned on Saturday from 12 – 4.30 pm, including a self-defence demonstration and a tour.

Don’t forget to sign up to the free Empowering Women / W100 self denfence demonstration by Karin Verelst on Saturday 26th June at 3pm at Place de la Bourse, Brussels! #w100bxl Registration ⬇️https://t.co/YJ3YuzkIQI pic.twitter.com/evQiEOMT3l — Rozina Spinnoy (@rozinbxl) June 23, 2021

Further details can be found on the Facebook event.