Bpost offers service for registered mail to be delivered without signature

Belgian postal service bpost has launched a free service that will allow people to receive registered mail, even when they are not at home.

Normally, registered mail should be signed for at the time of delivery, which means that if you are not at home, the mail carrier has to leave a failed delivery notification, meaning you have pick up the mail item from the post office or post point within 15 days.

The time-saving ‘Sign For Me’ service can help put a stop to most registered mail going undelivered, without affecting the legal value of this type of item, for private households only, from the beginning of August 2021.

However, some registered mail items that require proof of receipt, including legal documents, registered mail with outstanding customs duties fees, electoral registered mail, and registered mail items that are too large to fit through the letterbox, will be excluded from this system, as the addressee’s signature is still needed for these.

How to register for this service

The service is free, all you have to do is go to any post office or a post point with your ID card to give a power of attorney to bpost. You will then receive an email with a link to confirm your subscription.

In the near future, registering for this service will also become available on the My bpost app, where you can already track your parcels and registered mail.

During the pandemic, the delivery procedure for registered mail was updated to ensure the rules of social distancing could be followed, meaning mail carriers could sign for a delivery in the presence of and on behalf of the addressee.

From 1 July 2021, these provisional measures will be lifted, meaning addressees will have to sign for receipt of their registered mail unless they subscribe to the new Sign For Me service.