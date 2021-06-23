   
Bpost offers service for registered mail to be delivered without signature
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels stops giving AstraZeneca vaccine to new people...
Belgium named twice in 50 best pizzerias in...
Brussels lights up with rainbows after UEFA bans...
Threshold for next relaxations reached: 70% of population...
Bpost offers service for registered mail to be...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 June 2021
    Brussels stops giving AstraZeneca vaccine to new people
    Belgium named twice in 50 best pizzerias in Europe
    Brussels lights up with rainbows after UEFA bans Munich protest
    Threshold for next relaxations reached: 70% of population received first vaccine
    Bpost offers service for registered mail to be delivered without signature
    Pukkelpop urges young people to get Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium in Brief: People Watch What They Watch
    Over 1,000 people in Belgium, including 234 women, applied to become astronaut
    Netherlands now considers Belgium yellow travel zone, Brussels still orange
    EU gives green light to Belgium’s €6 billion relaunch plan
    Commission to address Hungary about ‘shameful’ anti-LGBTQ+ law
    Belgium will vaccinate high-risk 12-15-year-olds with Pfizer vaccine
    Housemate delays calling ambulance: one year in prison
    Jürgen Conings’ family asks for serenity during final farewell and cremation
    EU plans to cut number of British TV and films shown after Brexit
    Lion cub triplets welcomed at ZOO Antwerpen
    Legendary ‘Orient Express’ train passes through Belgium this week
    PFOS pollution: Local family files legal complaint against 3M
    Fewer than 200 coronavirus patients in ICU
    Investors concerned about lack of transparency and legal protection in EU recovery
    View more
    Share article:

    Bpost offers service for registered mail to be delivered without signature

    Wednesday, 23 June 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: bpost

    Belgian postal service bpost has launched a free service that will allow people to receive registered mail, even when they are not at home.

    Normally, registered mail should be signed for at the time of delivery, which means that if you are not at home, the mail carrier has to leave a failed delivery notification, meaning you have pick up the mail item from the post office or post point within 15 days.

    The time-saving ‘Sign For Me’ service can help put a stop to most registered mail going undelivered, without affecting the legal value of this type of item, for private households only, from the beginning of August 2021.

    However, some registered mail items that require proof of receipt, including legal documents, registered mail with outstanding customs duties fees, electoral registered mail, and registered mail items that are too large to fit through the letterbox, will be excluded from this system, as the addressee’s signature is still needed for these.

    How to register for this service

    The service is free, all you have to do is go to any post office or a post point with your ID card to give a power of attorney to bpost. You will then receive an email with a link to confirm your subscription.

    In the near future, registering for this service will also become available on the My bpost app, where you can already track your parcels and registered mail.

    During the pandemic, the delivery procedure for registered mail was updated to ensure the rules of social distancing could be followed, meaning mail carriers could sign for a delivery in the presence of and on behalf of the addressee.

    From 1 July 2021, these provisional measures will be lifted, meaning addressees will have to sign for receipt of their registered mail unless they subscribe to the new Sign For Me service.