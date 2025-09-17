Dream debut for Union Saint-Gilloise in Champions League

Union's players celebrate after winning a game between Dutch team PSV Eindhoven and Belgian team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise kicked off their first-ever Champions League campaign in style on Tuesday defeating Dutch champions PSV by 1-3 in Eindhoven.

Union got off to a flying start when Promise David converted a penalty after only 9 minutes, netting the very first goal of this year's league phase.

Brussels-born Ait El Hadj then doubled the lead just before half-time with a dazzling solo run from midfield.

PSV pushed hard after the break in search of a comeback, but the visitors scored again. Defender Kevin Mac Allister, brother of Liverpool's Alexis, headed in a corner to make it 0-3.

The Dutch side salvaged a consolation goal in the 90th minute, too late to threaten Union's victory.

The Brussels side could hardly have imagined a better Champions League debut. Their next test comes on 1 October, when they host Newcastle United at Lotto Park.

Union's manager Sébastien Pocognoli was a happy man at the press conference after the game. The Belgian champions' coach emphasised the importance of teamwork. "The players followed the tactical plan to the letter."

Pocognoli described the victory as "historic".

"Now is the time to be proud. A victory like this is exceptional. It's a turning point for the club, just like last season's title. I am very happy and very proud of the team," Pocognoli said.

"The intensity and pressing were excellent today. That's what made the difference against PSV. It was undoubtedly the best match under my leadership, along with last year's Europa League matches at Twente and Ajax and a few playoff matches," he added.

Union's performance in Eindhoven was close to perfection, but Pocognoli did not want to go that far.

"Some things can still be improved, especially with the ball. Sometimes the right choices were not made. We made up for that with a lot of commitment. The performances of players like Mathias Rasmussen and Kevin Rodriguez, who weren't starters last season, are an example of that."

Anouar Ait El Hadj scored a beautiful individual goal in PSV's half. "He finally scored," Pocognoli smiled. "I'm not surprised by his goal. He can really do a lot. He works well. Defensively, he delivered the best performance of his career. But he still needs to be more present in key moments. He has something magical about him."

On the PSV side, Coach Peter Bosz felt that his team had been unlucky in their first Champions League match, but he also called Union the deserved winner.

"I also thought we weren't good enough. And if you're not good enough, you need luck on your side, and we didn't have that,’ said the coach on Ziggo Sport after the disappointing 1-3 home defeat against the Belgian champions."

