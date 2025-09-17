Wednesday 17 September 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

Russian suspect in Zeebrugge murder case extradited to Belgium

Wednesday 17 September 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Silent vigil for the victim of Zeebrugge murder case on 28 August 2025. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

The second suspect in the murder of a 56-year-old man in Zeebrugge has been extradited to Belgium, the West Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Russian man, was transferred to Belgium on Tuesday. He will be brought before the investigating judge in Bruges.

Last month, the two men reportedly got into an altercation with a 56-year-old man from Zeebrugge. The victim, Herwin Alleman, was beaten and kicked and ultimately died from his injuries.

The two suspects fled after the incident but were detained in Poland a few days later.

The first suspect, a 45-year-old Russian, was already questioned in Belgium and brought before the investigating judge in Bruges. He was arrested on suspicion of murder. The arrest warrant was extended by a month on Tuesday by the court.

