Russian suspect in Zeebrugge murder case extradited to Belgium

Silent vigil for the victim of Zeebrugge murder case on 28 August 2025. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

The second suspect in the murder of a 56-year-old man in Zeebrugge has been extradited to Belgium, the West Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Russian man, was transferred to Belgium on Tuesday. He will be brought before the investigating judge in Bruges.

Last month, the two men reportedly got into an altercation with a 56-year-old man from Zeebrugge. The victim, Herwin Alleman, was beaten and kicked and ultimately died from his injuries.

The two suspects fled after the incident but were detained in Poland a few days later.

The first suspect, a 45-year-old Russian, was already questioned in Belgium and brought before the investigating judge in Bruges. He was arrested on suspicion of murder. The arrest warrant was extended by a month on Tuesday by the court.

