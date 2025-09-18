Cook and eat for free in new IKEA pop-up kitchen in Brussels

IKEA's kitchen pop-up store in Brussels.

A new pop-up kitchen by Swedish furniture giants IKEA is opening in Place Stephanie in the centre of Brussels on Thursday.

The initiative aims to bring people together to cook inside the new pop-up kitchen.

Until 11 October, people are invited to cook and eat together for free. Participants will also get the chance to play the game TIDSAMM time!, which IKEA describes as a 'fika' – the Swedish tradition of a cozy coffee break with friends and family – for cooking.

This question game has been developed in collaboration with the mental health non-profit organisation Positivologie. It aims to start conversations by creating real connections while people cook or eat.

"We know from our own research that only 25% of Belgians consider dining to be an important social activity. This shows that there is still a lot of room to strengthen the bonds around the table," said Fructuoso Hernandez, Country Home Furnishing & Retail Design Manager at IKEA Belgium.

According to IKEA's own research, 40% of Belgians are now cooking alone. In 1966, 91% of meals were eaten in company, but this figure fell to 64.6% in 2004 – and today, one in four Belgians often eats alone.

IKEA says that cooking and eating together has clear advantages. A happiness survey conducted by Ghent University shows that social activities such as cooking together increase your chances of happiness by as much as 44%, and organising dinner parties by as much as 93%.

"Cooking and eating together is an accessible way to really connect," says psychologist Maaike Verstraete, coordinator of Positivologie.

"You don't need a special occasion, it's about the moment itself. Especially in times of haste, individualisation and heavy screen use, such rituals are of great value to our mental well-being."

The pop-up runs from 18 September 11 October, with registrations available free of charge. All ingredients and cooking materials will be provided.

Cooking sessions are offered from Wednesday to Saturday of two hours each, with morning, afternoon and evening slots. A second wave for registrations will follow on 26 September from 12:00, with the slots on 18 September all sold out.

The address is 5 Chaussée de Charleroi, 1060 Saint-Gilles.

