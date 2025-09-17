Reality TV star sent sexual messages to pupil, 14, court hears

Statue of Lady Justice. Credit: Belga

The public prosecutor has requested a one-year suspended prison sentence for Youssef C. (30), a participant in the Flemish reality TV show 'Kamp Waes', for sending sexually inappropriate messages to a 14-year-old student he taught at a school in Deurne.

On the night of 3 to 4 June 2024, Youssef C. contacted the student after receiving a nude video of her via social media. According to the prosecutor, he made sexually suggestive comments on Snapchat and requested sexual acts.

The girl informed her mother, who was in a relationship with Youssef C. When the mother confronted him, he allegedly threatened her. The mother reported the incident to the school. Youssef C. admitted to sending the inappropriate messages and resigned from his teaching position.

On 14 June 2024, the school filed a formal complaint. The girl was interviewed and confirmed the content of the messages. She explained that the nude video was initially sent to her boyfriend, but did not know how it ended up in Youssef C.’s possession.

Youssef C. later claimed in his statement that he had contacted the girl to warn her that the video was circulating. According to him, she made the first sexual advances, which he initially rejected but later acted upon. However, he denied threatening the mother.

A court-appointed psychiatrist assessed Youssef C. and concluded that he had developed an addiction to female attention following his appearance on the TV show. Years of rejection reportedly left him craving validation, which fuelled his behaviour.

After the incident, he sought therapy and is now undergoing treatment. Despite the charges, his clean criminal record led the prosecutor to propose a suspended sentence of one year and a €2,000 fine, contingent on his continuing therapy.

The defence did not dispute the sexually inappropriate messages. Lawyer Sanne De Clerck stated, "The minor is not at fault in any way. My client, as the adult, should have known better. However, we contest the claim of threats against the mother. That did not happen."

De Clerck argued that therapy has helped her client understand his actions, attributing his behaviour partly to childhood bullying and feelings of rejection by girls. She explained that after achieving success as a kickboxing world champion and gaining attention from 'Kamp Waes,' his unresolved issues led to blurred boundaries and addiction to attention and sex.

She added that Youssef C. has already faced severe consequences, including public humiliation and resignation from his teaching job, which he loved. The defence requested probation over imprisonment.

The parents of the student, acting on her behalf, are demanding a provisional compensation of €2,500. The school has also requested €2,500 in damages. A verdict is expected on 14 October.

